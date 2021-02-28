JCPD arrest Florida man accused of nearly running over 2 men

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) officers arrested Jonathan Israel Colon of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., with two counts of aggravated assault, according to a press release.

This felony arrest follows after two men reported that Colon nearly ran them over in his GMC pick-up on Cherry Street near Buffalo Street in the early morning hours on Saturday, Feb. 27.

Colon is held in the Washington County Detention Center under a $15,000 bond awaiting an arraignment on Monday, March 1 at 9 a.m. in Washington County General Sessions Court.