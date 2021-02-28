JCPD arrest Florida man accused of nearly running over 2 men

News

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) officers arrested Jonathan Israel Colon of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., with two counts of aggravated assault, according to a press release.

This felony arrest follows after two men reported that Colon nearly ran them over in his GMC pick-up on Cherry Street near Buffalo Street in the early morning hours on Saturday, Feb. 27.

Colon is held in the Washington County Detention Center under a $15,000 bond awaiting an arraignment on Monday, March 1 at 9 a.m. in Washington County General Sessions Court.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss