JCPD: 2 men charged after person attacked with metal baseball bat

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two men have been charged with aggravated assault after Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) officers responded to a man beating on a tenant’s door with a gun at 2700 W. Market St.

JCPD released that 27-year-old Cody Hearl and 26-year-old Donavan Samuels were charged after officers found Samuels in a verbal dispute with one of the tenants as Hearl sat in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.

The investigation revealed Samuels had been beating on the apartment door and attacked the occupant with a metal baseball bat once he answered the door, the release said.

Officers discovered a loaded handgun in Hearl’s waistband, who was alleged to have brandished the firearm after the victim had been assaulted.

Both men were arrested and transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where they are being held in lieu of $10,000 bonds each.

An arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 22 at 1:20 p.m. in Washington County General Sessions Court.