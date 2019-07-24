JCPD: 100+ traffic crashes happened near schools from July 2018-2019

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- With the school year right around the corner, officials with the Johnson City Police Department are making sure drivers are aware of the new hands-free law that recently with into effect.

JCPD will be conducting a “Hands Free Campaign” the week of July 29 through August 2.

In a news release officials said in part, “The goal is to make the public aware of the law and the consequences for violating it as it pertains to school zones.”

MORE: One day hands-free: Law enforcement heavy on warnings for now

Authorities said that between July 17, 2018 and July 17, 2019, there were 120 traffic crashes that happened within a quarter of a mile of a Johnson City school.

The data also revealed that 37% of those crashes happened near Science Hill High School.

PREVIOUS STORY: THP urges drivers to prepare for hands-free law going into effect July 1st

JCPD also stated, “The law allows for the usage of hands free devices in active school zones for persons 18 and older. An active school zone is defined as warning flashers in operation. If a violation occurs in an active school zone, the fine is $200 and requires a referral to Sessions Court.”