JC Parks and Rec chooses Adam Dickson as Langston Centre supervisor

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Adam Dickson has been chosen by the Johnson City Parks and Recreation Department as the first Langston Centre supervisor.

PREVIOUS STORY: Renovations nearing completion at former Langston High School building

According to a release from JC Parks and Rec, Dickson will begin his new role on Monday, July 22.

With the completion of the renovations at the centre expected in the fall, Dickson will not have long before the facility will host events and programs geared towards developing the minds of youths.

“We are very excited to have Adam join our team to oversee the new Langston Centre,” said James Ellis, Parks and Recreation director. “Adam’s past experience with volunteer groups and nonprofits as well as his knowledge and involvement of the Langston project and the community made him our candidate of choice.”

Dickson serves as vice mayor on the Jonesborough Board of Mayor and Aldermen, and he used to serve as Appalachian Community Federal Credit Union regional community development coordinator.

Dickson earned his bachelor’s degree from Carson-Newman University, where he studied political science. He then got his master’s in public administration from ETSU, where he has been an adjunct political science instructor for over 14 years.

“I know and understand the desire of LEAD to see the Langston Centre properly memorialize their alma mater while also set a tone of inclusion and community for Johnson City and the Tri-Cities region,” Dickson said. “Volunteers will be essential in the early days of the Langston Centre. I believe that I have the interpersonal communications skills to interact with a variety of groups and organizations.”

LEAD stands for Langston Education and Arts Development Inc., an organization founded by Langston High School alumni.

To learn more about the Langston Centre, you can call 423-283-5815.