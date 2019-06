JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man in Johnson City is currently offering to sell his Taco Bell mild sauce packets on Facebook Marketplace.

The offer has been viewed over 2,000 times in under 24 hours.

The 72 packets are currently listed as being for sale for $18 in bulk or for $0.25 each.

The owner said that two packets are open but still have a good amount of sauce in them.