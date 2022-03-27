JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City firefighter who died unexpectedly, was laid to rest by his friends and family.
Wayne Buckles served his community as a firefighter for 22 years, he was 54 years old. He died at his home in March, and the cause of death has still not been released at this time.
Kat Latham, a spokesperson for the Johnson City Firefighters Association L-1791 worked closely with Buckles and said, “Whenever a firefighter passes away, it hits all of us pretty intensely. He’s a member of our family and when they go it’s like a brother has passed on, not just a coworker.”
The ceremony held for Buckles on Saturday consisted of the traditional ringing of the bell and the ‘last call’ for the Johnson City firefighter.