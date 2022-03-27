JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City firefighter who died unexpectedly, was laid to rest by his friends and family.

Wayne Buckles served his community as a firefighter for 22 years, he was 54 years old. He died at his home in March, and the cause of death has still not been released at this time.

Photo: Maggie Powell

Kat Latham, a spokesperson for the Johnson City Firefighters Association L-1791 worked closely with Buckles and said, “Whenever a firefighter passes away, it hits all of us pretty intensely. He’s a member of our family and when they go it’s like a brother has passed on, not just a coworker.”

The ceremony held for Buckles on Saturday consisted of the traditional ringing of the bell and the ‘last call’ for the Johnson City firefighter.