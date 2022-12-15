JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Commission is putting a massive development project on hold as they consider a brand new zoning designation.

“It’s important to get it right,” said Mayor Joe Wise.

Johnson City Commissioners voted unanimously to send the new, Rural Neighborhood zoning designation back to the planning commission, putting the Keebler Annexation housing project on hold. The Keebler annexation would add 135 acres of Gray to the City of Johnson City and make way for nearly 500 new homes.

Commissioners said the new zoning designation needs more work.

“I think what really happened was you had a request come to us and a specific development come to us. But then we were also needing to retool our overall zoning code. And I think it just you start down that path, and you begin to realize these things are of significant consequence. And they’re complex by nature,” said Joe Wise.

City Manager Cathy Ball says the delay also will allow the city to do something else – to work in new requirements related to the amount of open space in new developments.

“I felt like moving forward on this one without marrying it with the open space…would be a missed opportunity,” Ball said.

A state representative and others who live or have business in the area spoke out about the plan in the meeting – at least one of them happy the city is taking its time.

Wise says getting it right is worth the wait.

“Part of the proposal is to make sure that we’ve really fleshed out exactly what that looks like and what those expectations are going to be not just for this project for every other project down the pike that comes in under this code,” said Wise.

The annexation will come back before the commission in March for the first of three votes.