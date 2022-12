JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with the Town of Jonesborough say that all Jonesborough Utility customers living south of Highway 11-E now have water.

A release says that crews are working to turn on water north of Highway 11-E Saturday morning and that meters will be checked at each home.

If you are living in the area and are on Jonesborough’s system and do not have water you are asked to call 753-1005.