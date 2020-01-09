January Jams returning to Barter Theatre

ABINGDON, V.A. (WJHL)- If you are looking for something to do on your Friday and Saturday nights in January, January Jams is returning to Abingdon’s Barter Theatre.

Several performers will take the stage at Barter Theatre featuring music from our area including bluegrass, Americana, soul, country, and blues.

All concerts are at 8:00 pm, and doors open at 7:15 pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

The performing artist dates are below.

January 10, 2020- Del McCoury with The Travelin’ McCourys

January 11, 2020- Sierra Hull

January 17, 2020- The Collection

January 18, 2020- Penny & Sparrow

January 24, 2020- Charley Crockett

January 25, 2020- Lilly Hiatt

For more information about the artists, you can click here.

For tickets, you can call Barter Theatre at (276) 628-3991 or visit their website here.