Jamie Robinette is this week’s Educator of the Week.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) Jamie Robinette grew up in a family of educators. She used those lessons learned in a career that’s spanned three decades.

Robinette’s father was a teacher coach and even Superintendent of Sullivan County Schools. Her mother was a career music teacher. Now she’s the one who’s impacting students n Sullivan County.



Robinette is the 4th grade math tEacher and Ketron Elementary. She’s been there the past three years. She’s spent her entire career in the Sullivan County school system including 14 years as a 3rd grade math teacher.



She says she loves the “aha” moments but it’s also difficult to watch her students as they work through difficulties in math and science.



This year she has the fewest students she’s ever had. 21 in person students, and 12 full time virtual students.



One of her biggest goals is to instill the importance of education in her students. Not only in school right now but for the rest of their lives

“I think that is one of the most important parts of teaching. Is to help students understand why they come to school. Why they need to try their best. That it’s for them. That they are coming to school for them, they are learning for them. And if they get an education they will have choices and they will have more freedom to do what they want to do,” Said Robinette.



Congratulations to Jamie Robinette. This week’s Educator of the week.