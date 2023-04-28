KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – After a breakout junior season on Rocky Top and becoming the first Tennessee Volunteer to win the Biletnikoff Award, Jalin Hyatt is headed to the New York Giants.

The Giants made Hyatt the 73rd overall pick in the third round. He was the third Volunteer picked in the 2023 NFL Draft after offensive lineman Darnell Wright and quarterback Hendon Hooker.

His fellow Tennessee receiver Cedric Tillman was selected with the very next pick by the Cleveland Browns. Vols defensive end Byron Young was selected 77th overall.

After a combined 502 receiving yards and four touchdowns in his first two seasons, Hyatt exploded in 2022. He led Tennessee in catches and set a single-season program record with 15 receiving touchdowns.

Not only is he Tennessee’s first Biletnikoff Award winner, Hyatt is the first wide receiver and 13th player in school history to be named a unanimous First-Team All-American.

He finished just 31 yards from breaking the school’s single-season receiving yards record.

Hyatt’s five touchdowns against Alabama were the most ever by a Vol in a single game. In December, he announced he would forgo his senior season and enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

The South Carolina native has blazing speed, recording a 40-yard dash time of 4.40 seconds at the NFL Combine. ESPN rated Hyatt as the seventh-best wide receiver prospect.