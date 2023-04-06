Hey Race Fans!

Here is a look at your forecast for the next few days of racing!

Friday you will need the rain jackets and umbrellas. Scattered showers are forecast through the day tomorrow and through tomorrow night. Temperatures will be a little on the cooler side in the low 50’s when the Bush’s Beans Practice Day kicks off at 5:35pm!

Saturday will start off with scattered showers but showers will start to taper off just in time for the Weather guard Truck Race on Dirt to start at 8pm! Although the rain will be moving out, temperatures will be on the cooler side in the 40’s.

And the forecast looks beautiful on Easter Sunday for the Food City Dirt Race! Looking at sunny skies on tap for the majority of the day with temperatures in the mid 60’s! By the time the race starts at 7pm temperatures will start to cool down into the 40’s.