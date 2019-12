(CNN/WKRN) — Fruitcake lovers rejoice…if there are any…It’s National Fruitcake Day!

The popular holiday treat dates back to ancient Rome and is often made with nuts and dried fruit.

Nowadays, fruitcakes often include chopped candies.

Some are even soaked in brandy or other liquors.

Many joke about the durability of fruitcakes, but they remain a popular holiday tradition!

They also serve as a popular item to re-gift.