RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The week of March 13-19 is flood awareness week in Virginia and the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation urges residents to consider flood insurance.

A release from the department says that only 3% of Virginians have flood insurance. There are resources available such as The Virginia Flood Risk Information System that can help residents identify their property’s flood risk.

According to DCR’s website, just one inch of water could cause upwards of $25,000 in damages to your home.

The acting Director of DCR Frank Stovall says that flood awareness week is a great time for Virginians to review their current flood insurance policies, as it is before the Atlantic hurricane season which begins on June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.

“Flooding is the most common and costly natural disaster. It’s not an ‘if’ – it’s a ‘when,’ and we want Virginians to be protected,” Stovall said.

“A flood can happen quickly and cause considerable damage. Prepare early to protect your home and personal property. Determine your flood risk and consider a flood insurance policy,” added Virginia Insurance Commissioner Scott A. White.

The release states that DCR is the state agency in charge of coordinating flood activities and also makes sure that communities comply with the National Flood Insurance Program which gives residents the ability to buy federally-backed flood insurance.

You can also check out the Flood Awareness Week website for more information, a cost calculator and a risk-assessment tool, according to the release.