CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Customers of the solar company Pink Energy are still waiting for their unfinished projects to be completed months after Virginia’s attorney general’s office launched an investigation into the business.

The office of Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares told 8News last September it was investigating Pink Energy, formerly known as PowerHome Solar, after receiving 54 complaints about the business’s operation.

After suddenly closing in September of 2022, Pink Energy filed for bankruptcy in October of 2022. The move left dozens of customers with unfinished projects and growing loan payments. Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina were some of the states investigating the company.

Chesterfield County resident Kimberlyn Towles was one of the residents who was left trying to find someone to finish her project after the company closed its doors.

In a letter co-signed by nine other attorneys general, Miyares called on Dividend Solar Finance, GoodLeap, Cross Riverbank, Sunlight Financial and Solar Mosaic — all companies that provided loans for homeowners to pay for the installation of solar panels — to stop collecting interest from the customers of Pink Energy who never had their installations completed.

Kimberlyn Towles shows 8News her home on May 24, 2023. (Photo: Rolynn Wilson)

Despite this call to action, Towles says she is still left with an incomplete project 10 months later.

“It’s been months and months and that hasn’t happened,” Towles told 8News.

Pink Energy, known as PowerHome Solar at the time, installed solar panels on Towles’ roof in 2019. In the summer of 2022, the panels were taken down to have her roof repaired. In September, the solar company was scheduled to reinstall Towles’ panels but they never showed up.

While the letter sent to lending companies with Pink Energy does not include any requirements that companies must follow, Towles said she hoped the call to action would help her finally get her solar panels back up.

“I can’t believe that there is not one company in our area or a nearby area here that is not willing to just help get my panels back up and running,” said Towles.

8News reached out to the Virginia Attorney General’s Office for comment. That request was denied. Customers are encouraged to continue to file complaints through the office’s Consumer Protection Section.