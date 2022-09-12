WASHINGTON Co., Va. (WJHL)- Investigators in Washington County, Virginia are looking into a possible case of arson after an apartment tenant started a fire Sunday night.

“I hear a big bang- and I’m like what the crap was that? And he’s just down here slamming stuff around and then maybe two seconds after that– smoke is pouring up through the floor,” recalled Ian Tench, who lives in the unit above where the fire started. “My girlfriend looked out the window and saw flames and said ‘Somebody call 911!’ So I grabbed up my son and shoes… and that’s it pretty much.”

Tench, his girlfriend, and their 11-month-old son lost everything.

“Knowing that I have a little 11-month-old up there– it’s freaking unsettling really,” he said. “It was pretty scary but we got out right when the smoke came up so we were fortunate that’s for sure.”

Washington Co. Sheriff Blake Andis said the man in a downstairs unit started the fire but appeared to be having a mental health crisis. He was arrested Sunday night but due to privacy laws- his information hasn’t been released.

26 people were displaced due to the fire.

“It was chaos- people crying, screaming cussing, it was a mess,” Tench said.

It took four different fire crews and several hours to put the blaze out. One person did have to be rescued but no injuries were reported.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“The guy was in the shower when it happened and he had his little brother who can’t walk so they had to actually go in and save him,” recalled Tench.

The Washington Co. Virginia Sheriff’s Dept. and Virginia State Police are investigating the incident.