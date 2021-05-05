Isabella Mitchell is our Storm Team Student of the Week!

News
Posted: / Updated:

(WJHL)- News Channel 11 has launched a ‘Storm Team Student of the Week’ segment with Meteorologist Brittney Bowman!

This week, Isabella Mitchell, a fourth grade student at Thomas Jefferson Elementary, was our Storm Team Student of the Week!

Enter your student’s information HERE for a chance to help Brittney Bowman with the forecast on News Channel 11 at 5:30 p.m and ABC Tri-Cities at 7:30 p.m on Wednesdays.

*Note- the student must be in grades K-5 and attend a school within the Tri-Cities viewing area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss