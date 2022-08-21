Shelves typically stocked with baby formula sit mostly empty at a store in San Antonio, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A hot topic at the start of the summer, the shortage of baby formula seems to be reducing.

According to a report from Datasembly, the ongoing shortage has improved nationwide by 25%, after hitting a peak out-of-stock level of 86% in the last week of May.

“Inflation, supply chain shortages and product recalls brought an unprecedented amount of volatility to the infant formula shortage,” said Datasembly founder and CEO Ben Reich. “We are definitely seeing a positive trend to the availability of infant formula across the nation.”

The market data provided came from more than 130,000 stores across North America, according to Datasembly, and multiple factors played into the encouraging trends, per Reich.

“Beyond certain supply chain efficiencies and the reopening of the manufacturing plant, our data is demonstrating that there are addition factors that are helping the category to recover, including protocol consolidations and new foreign products entering the market,” he said.

More than 50% fewer “unique products” are now available, Reich said, suggesting manufacturers were able to “increase their productivity by generating higher volumes of fewer products.”

“Also, starting in June, we saw new products from overseas brands like Kendamil, Aptimil and Bubs, appear widely at major stores, making more options available to more consumers and parents across the U.S.,” Reich said.