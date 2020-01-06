Irwin family rescues more than 90,000 animals from Australian brushfires

(CNN) – The family of the late “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin is continuing his legacy of rescuing and saving wildlife in danger.

Irwin’s daughter, Bindi Irwin, and the rest of the Irwin family have now rescued and treated more than 90,000 animals.

Many of them were injured in Australia’s recent devastating wildfires.

Bindi’s brother, Robert Irwin, said on social media that Ollie, an orphaned platypus, was patient number 90,000 at the Australia Zoo’s wildlife hospital.

This is ‘Ollie’ the platypus, patient 90,000 at the @AustraliaZoo Wildlife Hospital. 16 years providing 24/7 rehabilitation & animal rescue. So proud of this world-class facility. Thanks for your support with these extreme bushfires, wildlife need our help now more than ever. pic.twitter.com/wbsTTH4CAt — Robert Irwin (@RobertIrwin) January 2, 2020

The family owns and operates the zoo.

Robert Irwin also wrote, quote: “With so many devastating fires within Australia, my heart breaks for the people and wildlife who have lost so much.”

Nearly a third of koalas in the state of New South Wales may have been killed in the bushfires.