Investigators ‘making progress’ in Nashville explosion case

Police close off an area damaged by an explosion on Christmas morning on December 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. A Hazardous Devices Unit was en route to check on a recreational vehicle which then exploded, extensively damaging some nearby buildings. According to reports, the police believe the explosion to be intentional, with at least 3 injured and human remains found in the vicinity of the explosion. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Federal officials are reportedly ‘making progress’ in the downtown Nashville explosion case.

U.S. Attorney Don Cochran tells News 2 that more information will be given at a news conference early Saturday afternoon. He would not confirm other media outlet reports that a person or persons of interest were arrested in the case, but said the investigation remains active and ongoing and some new information will be given soon.

A news conference, approximate starting time 1 p.m. CST, will take place at 2nd Ave S & Korean Veterans Blvd to update the investigation into Friday's downtown explosion. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 26, 2020

At around 6:30 a.m. Friday morning, an RV exploded near the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Commerce Street.

Police say officers were initially in the area investigating a shots fired call when the explosion happened. Three people have been taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries. The explosion is believed to have been an intentional act.

Access to downtown is restricted as authorities continue to investigate.