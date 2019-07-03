Investigators find remains of missing Hampton, VA 2-year-old

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Investigators found remains of 2-year-old Noah Tomlin at 8:50 a.m., Hampton Police chief Terry Sult said in a news conference.

Hampton’s police chief provided an update Wednesday afternoon on the investigation into the disappearance of 2-year-old Noah Tomlin.

The news conference came after the arrest of the child’s mother, Julia Tomlin. Police charged her with three counts of felony child neglect.

Noah was reported missing to police more than 10 hours after he was last seen at his home in the Buckroe Beach area on Monday, June 24.

Sult said in an update on Friday that investigators believed Noah to be dead based on a “highly coordinated investigation.” Investigators had focused the search for Noah on a landfill, but the child had not been found.