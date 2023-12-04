KINGSPORT and FALL BRANCH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dozens of Wood Construction and Remodeling victims claim to have lost money and had their remodeling jobs botched — and Tennessee’s attorney general agrees — but working single mom Sarah Fogle lost a home she’d worked hard to buy.

“It was the perfect little spot,” Fogle, a nurse, said of the 2,000-square-foot home she bought in Kingsport’s Bloomingdale community in 2016.

“When I bought the home, I wanted it for the kids one day, and I did not want to move anymore.”

Instead, Fogle is about to spend her fourth straight Christmas in a different home. It’s a small two-bedroom apartment she shares with her teenage son and daughter, a French bulldog and a bearded dragon lizard, her bed several feet away in a dining room that now serves as her “bedroom.”

Sarah Fogle in front of the home she had to sell after Wood Construction never completed any work on a post-fire reconstruction.

Around June 2021, Fogle paid about $78,000 to Wood — 40% down for a contract based on a $205,000 insurance settlement to rebuild that dream home after a March 2021 fire. Two-and-a-half years later, she has nothing to show for it other than being among the people represented in a civil suit Tennessee Attorney Jonathan Skrmetti filed against Wood in August.

Wood Construction closed in the fall of 2021, and owner Leighton “Joe” Wood left town with his family right around the time someone called Sullivan County to complain about Fogle’s still-charred house being an eyesore.

Through a county employee, Fogle learned that News Channel 11 had reported on the string of consumers who said they’d been had. A few days later, the mortgage company had determined the best course of action.

“The rest of the insurance money, they were just going to pay the mortgage off and a personal loan I had taken out to do the renovations I had just finished (before the fire) to go ahead and pay all that off,” Fogle said about the aftermath.

“So I was left flat. A burnt down house on a piece of property and … yeah.”

About 15 miles away via curvy Northeast Tennessee roads, Maisy Yeager stood in front of what she and her husband Andre Merza expect will be their forever home — a 125-year-old farmhouse on 43 acres in Fall Branch.

But they, too, have seen several years go by with promises broken after contracting with Wood in June 2020 and spending about $150,000 over the next year for what has amounted to barely more than $50,000 of work.

“This farm was our retirement plan,” Yeager said, pointing to Highland cattle behind the now-nearly finished house.

“It was important for us to keep the green space. The whole plan was really to just build up a farm as a hobby farm, as a business, as a place to live and give back to the community until I die.”

Yeager said the couple can absorb the roughly $100,000 net loss from work she claims Wood Construction failed to perform — but she’s as keen as anyone in the large “Victims of Wood Construction” Facebook group to see justice.

“Our issue wasn’t as bad as some of the others,” Yeager, who has met Fogle through the group, said as late fall sunshine fell onto the still-unfinished house and the pastures behind it.

“There are people who literally lost their life savings. This is frustrating and stressful, and it causes me grief and it causes tears. But we can manage without it.”

Variations on a theme: Left high and dry

Yeager and Fogle are resigned to the likelihood they may never see any of the money they’ve lost now that Wood and his wife Cameron have filed for bankruptcy in South Carolina, where they bought a large house for $776,000 as things got bad in Northeast Tennessee.

Maisy Yeager in the still-unfinished kitchen of her 125-year-old home in Fall Branch, Tenn. (Photo: WJHL)

Along with dozens of other homeowners in Tennessee and North Carolina who contracted with Wood Construction and Remodeling, Yeager and Fogle are “unsecured creditors,” meaning their claims wouldn’t be paid until secured creditors are made whole.

The Woods listed their assets at just below $1 million, while their secured claims exceed that amount. Unsecured claims could approach $10 million.

“As it’s went from the attorney general to the TBI to the FBI, that’s the one thing is, ‘I wouldn’t expect to see any of the money back,'” Fogle said of her journey with law enforcement. “That’s been the only constant.”

Skrmetti sued the company and the Woods individually in Davidson County Chancery Court in August. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) both have written victims over the past couple of years confirming they’re conducting criminal investigations, and a federal prosecutor is among the hundred-plus recipients of updates in the Woods’ bankruptcy.

They still hold out some hope for at least some type of justice.

“They need to put him in jail,” Yeager said, standing in her still-unfinished kitchen. “This is my hope … I mean, he’s just a criminal. The stories are horrible. I mean he took money from elderly people with no remorse. No remorse.”

She said as victims continue communicating on Facebook and keeping one another apprised of the saga’s latest twists, it’s clear time hasn’t healed all the wounds.

“I think we’re all mad and we’re all really frustrated and we’re all really having a hard time finding grace,” Yeager said. “But I think we need to be there for each other, and I think we are.”

Maisy Yeager says she and her husband are fortunate — they can absorb a $100,000 loss from Wood Construction and still get their dream home in Fall Branch completed. (Photo: WJHL)

She said as she readies to move into the finally finished house, her plan is to “try to figure out how we can help some of the other (victims).”

Customers weren’t naive

Yeager and her husband had plenty of experience with contractors and hiring out work before the experience with Wood. Fogle had bought her home, had it remodeled and had bedrooms added before it burned down. Other victims have told News Channel 11 they were experienced and savvy consumers.

Wood Construction looked good. Joe Wood’s Facebook page still shows a post from May 2021 with a picture of a bearded Wood, arms crossed in front of him, showing that he’s a “coach” for “Top Contractor School.” Wood wrote that he would be able to “serve others in the way I’ve always wanted to and positively impact our industry.

“Building a company, a team, and a life that I’m proud of has been one of the most fulfilling things that I’ve done in my life, and I look forward to working with other business owners and teams to create the same success,” the post continued.

Within six months, in the midst of a News Channel 11 investigation led by former WJHL reporter Ashley Sharp, Wood had voluntarily surrendered his Tennessee business license.

By then, though, Fogle had shopped around with her insurance settlement.

“I spent so much time trying to make the perfect decision,” she said.

Several companies told her they weren’t qualified to repair homes after a fire, but Wood said they could.

“The pictures were amazing,” she said. “They had a lot of testimonials that turned out to be false, I found out, and that had me sold. I’m all about the reviews and things like that, so I was really sold by the website. And when I spoke with them, it seemed like I was making my best decision.”

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathon Skrmetti’s lawsuit claims Wood “took millions of dollars from customers … without delivering the services it promised.” Those people were drawn in “by deceptive reviews and testimonials that, unbeknownst to consumers, were written by Wood Construction’s employees, friends, and family,” the suit claims.

Sarah Fogle’s dream home in Bloomingdale, after it burned. (Photo: WJHL)

Yeager said she met Wood when they were seeking a contractor. His quote was about in the middle of several they received, cost-wise, and “they totally saw my vision, understood where I was going, what my needs and wants were.”

She said she called previous customers, read online reviews and found all green lights. That continued through an initial demolition at the house in October 2020. Then another six months went by, which Yeager called a “first red flag, but then he had a great sub (subcontractor) come out and build the frame in like a week.”

That sub revisited Yeager and Merza weeks later. Wood hadn’t paid him.

“He came out looking for money,” Yeager said. “He’s like, ‘can we take pictures so that we can go after him?'”

After that, Yeager ended up having to pay other subcontractors to prevent them filing liens against her property — about $17,000 each for electrical and plumbing, even though she said the later cost to redo their work totaled about $30,000.

“So we’re now in the hole for over $100,000.”

Fogle, on the other hand, saw one project manager in the summer of 2021, a new one a couple months later — but no work was done on the half-gutted home.

“They had stepped onto the property both times when I met with the project manager to see what we’re dealing with, and other than that I don’t think they lifted a two-by-four,” said Fogle, who had to pay the remaining insurance money to get whole on her mortgage.

Fogle said she’s trying to stay positive as she prepares for Christmas with her teens, her older son and daughter-in-law and a toddler and infant in her tiny living room.

“It is really hard to get up and go through the day and struggle or know the holidays are coming up and know that (the Woods) are living a great life in a great home, and I really would just like to have a home and … just know that your foundation is sturdy,” Fogle said.

She hopes to buy a home again someday, “and then if the money does turn up, that would be amazing. That would make everything on that path much easier.”

And said she and her kids are very close.

“Even while we were watching the fire happened, all of us just, we’ve been each other’s rock. It’s made us that way. So at least we’ve had each other.”

Other stories of Wood victims stand out in Fogle’s mind more than her own does.

“I think there were veterans, or people just trying to get a house (remodeled) so they could get a wheelchair to the bathroom, things like that that have stuck out to me,” she said.

Fogle sold her lot with the burned house to her neighbors, who have been able to restore it and add an upstairs to make it a three-level. That’s made her happy, but she misses the neighborhood where most residents knew each other. She cared for many of their parents and relatives at the nursing home where she previously worked before transferring to one in Gray.

“I try to stay positive. I’ve struggled so much I just try to be good, make people laugh. I think that’s why I enjoy the nursing, at least going in there and making them laugh or giving them some kind of something. Just trying to spread the good.”

Attempts to reach Joe and Cameron Wood have been unsuccessful. A representative of the U.S. Attorney’s Office said the office does not comment on investigations, and the FBI referred News Channel 11 to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The attorney general’s office has said it is considering all options at its disposal in the case.