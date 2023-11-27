COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJHL) — Former Johnson City contractor Wood Construction, alleged to have ripped off dozens of homeowners to the tune of millions of dollars, has filed for bankruptcy, possibly diminishing the prospects of any monetary recovery.

Leighton “Joe” Wood and his wife, Cameron Wood, list assets of $970,987 and liabilities totaling more than $2.5 million in the Oct. 21 South Carolina Bankruptcy Court filing.

News Channel 11 first reported on consumer complaints against Wood in 2021.

The bankruptcy filing came exactly two months after the Tennessee Attorney General filed a civil suit on behalf of dozens of victims who the state claimed were bilked to the tune of “millions of dollars” when Wood failed to complete home renovation work those customers had paid for.

“Without that action, consumers would simply be on their own to file a creditor action against the bankruptcy estate,” Jack Inman, an attorney with Legal Aid of East Tennessee, told News Channel 11. “If the Attorney General was involved, that does give consumers added protection.”

There is one hitch, though. More than $1 million of those liabilities are listed as “secured” — but they don’t include any of the claims relating to remodeling customers.

“Liabilities comes in two flavors for bankruptcy, there’s secured and unsecured,” Inman said. “Secured you can think of your mortgage on your home. That loan is secured.”

The unsecured claims are listed at $1,515,142.06 in an itemized summary of assets and liabilities filed Nov. 14. Those claims — which don’t even include all the amounts Tennessee homeowners say they’re owed — fall behind secured debt when a bankruptcy moves to the repayment plan stage.

“If you’re at the back of the line, there might not be any money at all, so you might not be getting anything,” Inman said. “If you do get something it’s probably going to be pennies on the dollar.”

In fact, numerous homeowner creditors have $0 listed as what is owed, possibly due to Wood not knowing exactly how much the customers are due.

“Opening a line of communication (with the bankruptcy court) would be beneficial, because at this point, if there are so many creditors he may legitimately not know how much money he owes these people,” Inman said. “It’s up to the creditor to provide that money to the trustee of the bankruptcy estate.”

Where’d the money go?

The Woods’ Chapter 11 case is number 23-03188-hb and was filed in the Columbia, S.C. bankruptcy court.

Beyond a house they paid $776,500 for, and which they still owe $618,335 on, the Woods list very little in the way of assets. Their secured debt also includes a $218,477.50 judgment lien from a breach of contract lawsuit filed on behalf of a Robert Rampulla in York, S.C.

An IRS debt of $151,303 includes a “priority amount” of $139,991.07 that also would be paid ahead of other unsecured claims.

Among the 117 other unsecured creditors listed is an “unsure” showing $1, while the Jonathan Skrmetti section shows an “unknown” amount owed.

Meanwhile, two families who spoke to News Channel 11 and claim they’re owed around $200,000 by Wood don’t show any amounts in the filing. Jacci and Alan Wallace, and Jacci’s parents show up in the filings, but with $0 showing as the amount owed. Rob and Kristen Holzer don’t even show up in the filing.

If the Woods’ took in millions of dollars, where it went is a mystery. Inman said there’s no proof that Joe Wood moved money to places where the courts and his customers might have a harder time reaching it — but he did notice a few red flags in the filing.

For one, Joe Wood listed $321,854.30 in gross income so far this year, compared to $109,984.16 in 2022 and just $76,000 in 2021, which was the year Wood Construction was doing a huge amount of business.

Leighton Wood’s listed monthly income came from Range 1 Equities, a holding company and one of the 18 limited liability companies the couple listed as being under their control. Range 1 Equities was established in North Carolina in August 2021 and dissolved by the North Carolina Secretary of State’s office on May 9, 2023, for not submitting an annual report.

But Wood was paid an average of $23,397.87 a month from April through September from that same company.

“It’s not illegal to have a single-member LLC that sends you money,” Inman said. “But if it’s been dissolved, and he’s still receiving payments from that LLC, that’s a problem and that does send up red flags.”

Inman said while he has “no idea if he was doing any of this, there are certain trust vehicles one can use to move money out of the jurisdiction of the US.”

Those types of things do happen, Inman said.

“Players that have the level of money and sophistication that this person does seem to have, that … opens doors to the kind of people that can create these kinds of trusts.”

Such moves could still leave money obtainable by Wood.

“They might be owned by some other trust entity over which he doesn’t have legal control, but he has effectual control over.”

Then again, Inman said, “he could also just spend it as it comes in, and in that case, it’s pretty much gone the day his fingers touch it.”

“It’s kind of hard for us to cast judgment without knowing all the facts to see exactly what he was doing.”

Is there any hope for customers?

If Wood was making efforts to safeguard his assets, the best chance for local customers to recoup anything may lie with the AG’s office. Typically, bankruptcies allow discharge of debts that don’t get covered by someone’s assets — but not in the case of criminal convictions.

“They do have a tool belt that is pretty powerful in some cases,” Inman said of the attorney general.

“It’s possible if it’s structured properly, the Attorney General could get a judgment against this party that’s criminal in nature, like a restitution payment, that might not be dischargeable.”

Skrmetti’s press secretary made it clear the AG was keeping his options open.

“The Attorney General’s office does not comment on pending litigation, but we are evaluating all our options in light of the filing,” Timothy Meads wrote in an email.

Inman said fraud would be the “most obvious” choice of criminal charge.

“Fraud is not necessarily clear cut,” he added. “It’s one of the more difficult to prove types of criminal actions, but if someone’s entering into a contract knowing they can’t fulfill then that is an issue that can give rise to a crime.”

That would leave two potential avenues for recovery. One would come through garnishments on the Woods’ future earnings, which could still top out at pennies on the dollar over time, considering the amount of debt.

But if questionable transactions were used to move money and those are discovered to have been fraudulent, “there’s typically a five-year look-back period to sort of undo those transactions,” Inman said.