COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJHL) — Former remodeling and construction company owner Leighton “Joe” Wood, who allegedly defrauded dozens of customers, has been using bankruptcy protection to avoid accountability to those very customers, the bankruptcy case’s trustee claimed in a Dec. 18 filing.

“The Debtors’ strategy is unfair to their many creditors, who have been thus far deprived due process in this case, and is an abuse of the Bankruptcy process,” Trustee Gerard Vetter wrote in a motion to convert the case to a Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

Vetter’s filing also reveals for the first time that Wood has a criminal defense attorney and is the subject of a federal criminal investigation. It says that Wood’s attorney, Lynette Byrd, “met with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and federal agents on December 5, 2023” and that she and prosecutor Mac Heavener, an assistant U.S. attorney, “are actively engaged in discussions about possible resolution of the criminal investigation.”

Leighton Wood and his wife, Cameron Wood, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in South Carolina’s federal bankruptcy court Oct. 21. The filing came two months after the Tennessee attorney general filed a civil suit on behalf of dozens of victims who the state claimed were bilked to the tune of “millions of dollars” when Wood failed to complete home renovation work those customers had paid for.

One of those victims, Jacci Wallace, welcomed Vetter’s motion as one more sign that while they may be turning slowly, the wheels of justice do appear to be turning more than two years after her family paid Wood Construction $80,000 and essentially got nothing in return.

Jacci Wallace reads Vetter’s request to convert the Woods’ case from a Chapter 11 to Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

“I’m grateful that it’s not just being forgotten, that this guy is not just going to be able to move to a different state and get away with it,” Wallace said Tuesday from her home in Bristol, Tenn.

Vetter has asked Judge Helen Burris to convert the Woods’ case from a Chapter 11 reorganization to a Chapter 7 liquidation. His rationale rests partly on the desire to better represent the many individual Wood victims who paid deposits for work that was never completed.

News Channel 11 broke the story in the fall of 2021 of multiple customer complaints about Wood Construction and Remodeling abandoning projects. The Woods moved to the Charlotte suburb of Indian Land, S.C. late that year.

Wallace and her husband and children moved from Oregon several years ago and bought a piece of land with two houses on it, as her parents were also making the move. Both homes are habitable, but Wallace said “we will never be able to do what our plan was, what we moved out here to do, because they took so much money.”

Vetter’s motion to convert the case accuses the Woods of failing to cooperate with even the simplest steps of a Chapter 11, including by not providing addresses of more than 40 remodeling clients who are owed their deposits.

“The Debtor’s bankruptcy filing appears to have been motivated due to collection efforts by or for the benefit of the Deposit Creditors,” Vetter wrote. “However, it appears the Debtors’ intention is to do nothing in this case.” He wrote that was evidence of subjective bad faith on their part, which is one of two prongs required to support converting a case from Chapter 11.

Vetter also wrote that the Woods “refuse to answer the most basic questions concerning their bankruptcy case, source of income, creditors, or means to fund a Chapter 11 Plan,” leaving them with “no ability to confirm a Chapter 11 Plan.”

He cited that as evidence of “objective futility,” the other prong needed to support converting a case from Chapter 11.

Signs of ‘insider payments and fraudulent transfers?’

Vetter wrote that while Burris could also simply dismiss the Chapter 11 case, leaving the Woods without protection from creditors, converting to Chapter 7 might best protect the interest of the creditors.

The Woods have not filed any monthly operating reports — the first was due Nov. 21 — that give the court and creditors the ability to monitor their post-petition financial activity. They also haven’t filed a required report about financial information about entities in which they hold “a controlling or substantial interest.”

In the Woods’ case, they list a total of 18 entities, but have not filed a report on those. One of them, “Range 1 Equities,” was also listed as the source of Joe Wood’s monthly income this calendar year.

Range 1 Equities was established in North Carolina in August 2021 and dissolved by the North Carolina Secretary of State’s office on May 9, 2023, for not submitting an annual report. Wood was paid an average of $23,397.87 a month from April through September from that same company.

Last month, local attorney Jack Inman said told News Channel 11 such payments, particularly after an LLC has been dissolved, could “send up red flags.” Inman also said people with sufficient assets and sophistication can create trusts that leave them able to get at money quietly, adding that the only way to determine that is to get “all the facts to see exactly what he was doing.”

Vetter seemed to hint that the court should try to get to the bottom of that matter.

“(T)he recalcitrance of the Debtors in providing any testimony as to their financial affairs supports a Chapter 7 Trustee being appointed to investigate insider payments and fraudulent transfers.”

Wallace said the latest filing, including the revelation that Wood is in talks with the U.S. Attorney’s Office over criminal charges, have encouraged her. She said FBI agents have spoken with her about the case.

“There’s so many people and so many people worse off than we are because of what he did, because of how much he took from them,” she said. “To know that there’s still people wanting to hold him accountable, that is very comforting.”