Town Manager: Greeneville Assistant Police Chief terminated after departmental investigation

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville Assistant Police Chief Michael Crum was dismissed from his position on Monday, according to town manager Todd Smith.

His termination follows after a department-wide investigation by Tennessee’s Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS), which found employees at the Greeneville Police Department were not satisfied with the work environment due to alleged gender-based discrimination against women, illegal practices and favoritism, among other factors.

The investigation consisted of responses from 55 Greeneville Police Department employees, which is nearly the entire department, and MTAS detailed the discoveries. MTAS noted that interviews with the chief and assistant chiefs did not match the report’s findings.

While the study reportedly found that six to seven employees were “quite supportive of the Department as a whole,” MTAS notes that most of those employees are on the same shift.

In documents obtained by News Channel 11, survey responses identified Crum as a main contributor to the dissatisfaction, with several employees claiming he “purposefully belittled” employees living with post-traumatic stress disorder.

We had quite a few employees mention they would never attend the Christmas party again because of how severely one officer was belittled there last year. More than one employee states, “[Crum] mocks me, and I don’t appreciate it”…We heard multiple instances where employees have been belittled in front of others, yelled, or cursed at, etc. MTAS study on Greeneville Police Department

In addition, multiple responses allege Crum commented on women working within the police force and accused him of making “discriminatory remarks to females.”

Several responses allege that female department employees were barred from attending desired police conferences and accuse Crum of preventing female officers from attending the Women in Law Enforcement training because “there is not a comparable training just for men.”

MTAS reported that surveyors heard multiple times that [Crum] asked a detective to reopen the background investigation on a female applicant whose scores placed her high on the hiring list specifically to “find something that would disqualify her.”

Findings from the study revealed that several employees alleged Crum denied a take-home vehicle and pay raise to a female employee.

Another finding noted that “on one occasion the Chief and Assistant Chief ordered a patrolman to dismiss 17 parking tickets,” and alleged that officers had been ordered “not to write parking tickets in certain sections of town.”

This is one of the alleged illegal practices pointed out by the MTAS investigation. News Channel 11 asked District Attorney General Dan Armstrong about whether this could result in any charges. Armstrong said if the law was broken, then his office will investigate it and consider criminal charges.

The study also accuses Crum of “routinely [scheduling] auxiliary officers to work more than 20 hours per week,” which clashes with standards set by the Training Commission. Moreover, the MTAS report noted the following in regard to the town’s auxiliary officers:

“Two supposed influential people in town were appointed as auxiliary officers in order that they could carry a weapon in places where they were not otherwise allowed to do so,” the report reads. “This was done without them being held to the same auxiliary standards required by state law and the Department itself.”

MTAS’ report goes on to state that multiple officers reported that they were asked to write memos instead of logging crimes into the TIBRS system, which “makes it artificially look as though crime is going down.” The findings also note that the drug-testing policy within the department does not appear to be followed consistently.

The average employee rated the department’s morale as a 3 or 4 on a 1-to-10 scale, with many rating morale as low as 1 or 2. The average score of the moral resulted in a 4.27 out of 10.

The hostile work environment and gender-based discriminatory behaviors will no doubt emerge as legal issues if they continue. The same is true for the improper use of the auxiliary workforce. It will only take one significant issue caused by an untrained auxiliary officer to impact the town’s liability in a serious way. MTAS study on Greeneville Police Department

MTAS determined some positives about the department, including general respect for the Chief of Police, accreditation, “excellent equipment and technology” and occasional positive motivation notes from management. The study also notes that some employees found Crum to be a “good ‘project manager.'”

The MTAS listed final recommendations for the department moving forward, including the following:

Assistant Chief issues must be addressed immediately

Numerous factors contributing to favoritism must be addressed

Discrimination against women must be stopped

Management must not ask that tickets be dismissed

Questionable management of auxiliary officers unity must be fixed

Civil service system must be fixed

All crimes should be entered into the TIBRS

Greeneville City Manager Todd Smith had asked the University of Tennessee Municipal Technical Advisory Service to investigate the police department. This stemmed from multiple complaints from department employees.

News Channel 11 will have more on this developing story Tuesday night at 6 p.m.