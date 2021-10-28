TDCI: Tennessee contracting license suspended for Joe Wood, owner of Wood Construction and Remodeling

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) The owner of a previously Johnson City-based contracting company, Leighton ‘Joe’ Wood, has formally agreed to the suspension of his Tennessee contracting license, according to a spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance.

That company is Wood Construction and Remodeling, LLC.

A hearing was set to be held in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday, Oct. 28, during which the state board would consider revoking Wood’s license.

Instead, the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance and the Tennessee Board for Licensing Contractors announced the immediate suspension of the contractor’s license for Leighton ‘Joe’ Wood Thursday.

Previous News Channel 11 investigation uncovered dozens of local customers who accused Wood Construction of taking large deposits of money and leaving projects unfinished.

The Board and Wood Construction entered an agreed order of summary suspension Thursday.

TDCI says the nature and seriousness of the allegations required the department to take swift action to

protect consumers.

The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office is actively investigating Leighton ‘Joe’ Wood.

In a news release Thursday, Board Executive Director Carolyn Lazenby said, “The majority of Tennessee’s

licensed contractors provide quality workmanship and good customer service. However, there may be those few who may take unscrupulous actions that might harm consumers. Consumers can file complaints about licensed contractors with the Board so that disciplinary action might be taken.”

The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office has received more than 30 complaints from customers who signed contracts for home remodeling projects with unfinished work. The North Carolina Attorney General’s Office has received at least seven.

“These actions are directed at helping protect consumers from a licensee who has repeatedly frustrated consumers with his lack of professionalism,” said TDCI Assistant Commissioner Alex Martin in a news release. “Tennesseans should know that the Department works to protect them from those bad actors who do not follow the ‘Golden Rule.’ I urge consumers who have had unsatisfactory experiences with Joe Wood to file complaints with our team today.”

In the release, TDCI outlined practices to help consumers looking to hire a contractor. Those include:

Hire only licensed contractors. Check here and ask if the licensed contractor

will be performing the work with their employees or if the work is

subcontracted out. Get the contract in writing.

and may subcontract the work to inexperienced individuals misclassified as

a subcontractor paid in cash, for the contractor to avoid paying taxes.

turn over your insurance check directly to a contractor. Instead, consider

paying with credit cards with special protection. State law prohibits

requiring more than 1/3 down payment.

Wood Construction and Remodeling has previously done business at 3 Limited Centre St., in Johnson City, Tennessee. The building is now closed and the signs reading ‘Wood Construction HQ’ were removed.