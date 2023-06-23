GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Alleged repeated child abuse by a Kingsport teacher has prompted a federal lawsuit against Kingsport City Schools, the former superintendent, the HR director and a school principal by four alleged victims through their parents/guardians.

A Sullivan County grand jury indicted Michelle Carpenter, who taught pre-school special education, on 20 felony counts of child abuse involving 10 special needs pre-schoolers. The alleged abuse took place between August 2021 and March 2022, according to the charges.

Carpenter was suspended by KCS twice for alleged mistreatment of students — in 2020 and 2022 — but the school system didn’t report the allegations to authorities in 2020 and didn’t report the 2022 issue for nearly two weeks after the suspension. Allegations include both physical and verbal abuse, from pulling and jerking children to calling them names and demeaning them.

The complaint filed by Chattanooga attorney Justin Gilbert references both suspensions, including one corresponding to the time of the indictment’s allegations. It says KCS “elevated her perceived ’employment rights’ above and beyond her actions of committing child abuse or neglect…

“Witnessed by scores of personnel, across multiple years, multiple grades, and against multiple pre-school children with special needs, KCS repeatedly failed to report Carpenter to authorities, gave intentionally misleading information to parents, and gave ‘discipline’ so weak that it ensured a continuation of Carpenter’s abuse and neglect.”

Gilbert made the following statement to News Channel 11:

“Today marks an important first step toward accountability within the Kingsport City Schools. We’ll uncover who knew about the history of abuse and neglect, why the teacher was kept in place, and why reporting bad things is so difficult for this public school district.”

The suit’s claims practically echo a scathing report the Sullivan County grand jury issued along with the indictment. The report excoriated KCS, referencing a 2020 suspension of Carpenter for reasons very similar to those in an April 2022 suspension and saying “(T)he substandard handling of the past and current case is considered egregious by this Grand Jury.”

Between those two suspensions, Second Judicial District Attorney General Barry Staubus wrote area school systems letters explicitly recommending specific protocols and reporting of any suspected child abuse noticed by school staff.

Staubus wrote a follow-up letter to then-Kingsport Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse because of reports that KCS staff were investigating suspected abuse themselves instead of directly reporting it to the Department of Children’s Services and law enforcement.

Moorhouse is named as an individual defendant, along with KCS Human Resources Director Jennifer Guthrie and Andrew Johnson Elementary School Principal Stacy Edwards. Carpenter was a teacher at Andrew Johnson when the alleged abuse for which she has been indicted occurred.

Among other relief, the suit seeks punitive damages against Moorhouse, Edwards and Guthrie “for their malicious, intentional and/or reckless conduct.”

The claims

The lawsuit claims that KCS and the individual defendants violated the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution’s equal protection and due process rights.

‘if school personnel fail to follow the protocols set forth in the statute they could expose themselves and the school system to civil liability.’ Second Judicial District Attorney General Barry Staubus letter to Kingsport Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse, March 3, 2021

The equal protection argument claims the plaintiff-children were treated differently “because they are non-verbal or developmentally-delayed students with disabilities,” the suit reads. As a result, the defendants disregarded the abuse’s severity “and tried to cover it from authorities in a manner that simply would not have occurred for non-disabled children who are more capable of are more capable of voicing (proving) the neglect and abuse.”

The due process claim says the Constitution includes a right to freedom “from state created danger” and also freedom of “bodily integrity.”

The suit claims KCS placed Carpenter back into the classroom, first in 2020, despite its own findings of abuse, neglect and incompetence. It calls that a “state created danger” because it was an “affirmative act of increasing the risk of child abuse…”

“Bodily injury” was ongoing because KCS moved Carpenter around, “allowing her to revictimize children,” and handled matters internally, the suit claims.

“It could — and did — minimize or marginalize abuse, neglect, and incompetence, without any fear of reproach by outsiders,” the suit says of KCS’s alleged refusal.

The suit says Moorhouse “enabled Carpenter’s conduct through discipline so weak as to be ineffectual,” and that Edwards “engaged in mistruths and obfuscation” by telling parents “this has never happened before (abuse allegations) when in fact it had…” It says Guthrie, as HR director, “delayed or obstructed the immediate reporting to authorities of Carpenter’s conduct from 2019-2020 to present.”

A second count alleges disability-based physical abuse that violates the Americans with Disabilities Act. It claims Carpenter’s abuse centered on disability-related needs ranging from intellectual abilities and mobility limitations to toileting needs, adding that “(t)here was no pedagogical purpose for her actions.”

The result, it claims, was unlawful discrimination because of disabilities that KCS allowed by failing to take “reasonable preventive measures in light of its knowledge from 2019-2020, and, then, (failing) to take prompt, remedial action for the recurring abuse in 2022.”

What the plaintiffs want

The first-listed relief sought in the complaint is just an acknowledgment that wrong was done by the defendants: “declaratory relief that Defendants violated the Constitution, the ADA, and Section 504 (of the federal Rehabilitation Act) as reflected above.”

The suit also seeks “prospective relief/injunctive relief” that includes training people in reporting child abuse against people with disabilities.

On the monetary front, it seeks compensatory damages “for physical harm, physiological harm, mental injury, pain and anguish, and loss of dignity.” It also seeks coverage of potential future medical or psychological expenses.

The suit also seeks attorney fees and costs and demands a jury trial.

Should they have seen this coming?

Staubus’s specific letter to Moorhouse, dated March 3, 2021, warns of the risks he believed KCS was taking on if it continued to fail to follow the proper procedures. He wrote that he had outlined those procedures in October 2020, concerning “when a teacher or other school personnel have knowledge or reasonable cause to suspect that a child who attends their school may be a victim of child abuse or child sexual abuse.”

Staubus’s follow-up letter says his office had received information that KCS wasn’t following those procedures and that “school personnel are interviewing children and conducting their own investigations.”

Staubus wrote in bold type that school employees “must avoid conducting an investigation.”

He asked to meet with Moorhouse and the school’s attorney to “ensure compliance moving forward.”

Staubus wrote that his concern was primarily focused on law enforcement being able to conduct the best possible investigation but added this: “if school personnel fail to follow the protocols set forth in the statute they could expose themselves and the school system to civil liability.”

More than a year later, on April 1, 2022, Moorhouse suspended Carpenter for a second time after reports to Edwards and Guthrie. DCS, Kingsport police, the DA’s office — none of the parties state law says should be notified immediately learned anything for nearly two weeks after KCS started its own probe, Assistant DA William Harper told News Channel 11 after Carpenter’s indictment.

News Channel 11 has reached out to KCS for comment or a statement regarding the lawsuit.