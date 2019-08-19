Investigation underway after trucks set on fire in Washington Co., Va.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – An investigation is underway after two trucks were set on fire in Washington County, Virginia.

According to Thomas Gozevich, the sales manager for Blue Ridge Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, the dealership had the trucks on display as part of a Grand Opening event.

Before and After…..We are having a huge grand opening event this week in Abingdon. This is still going on despite the… Posted by Thomas Gozevich on Monday, August 19, 2019

Gozevich said sometime late Sunday night into Monday morning, someone burned two trucks on display.

The dealership is offering a cash reward for information about the incidents.

(Courtesy: Thomas Gozevich)

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police arson investigators are handling the case.

News Channel 11 has reached out to VSP for more information.