OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The victim of an apparent homicide that is being investigated by the TBI and Oak Ridge Police Department has been identified.

Police identified the victim as Fredrick Orlando Black, 62.

On Thursday evening, August 18, ORPD officers responded to a home on Benedict Avenue in Oak Ridge. When they arrived, police say they found a man dead inside the home. Black’s body was sent for an autopsy.

The investigation into this case is still ongoing

TBI agents are helping ORPD with the investigation into an apparent homicide in Oak Ridge.