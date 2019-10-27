Investigation continues into Boone, NC fire

BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) – Crews in North Carolina are continuing to investigate a house fire from Saturday.

Investigators say the call came in just after 7:30 a.m. at the 200-block of Hummingbird Hills in Boone.

Everyone in the home was able to make it out without any injuries.

Crews said the loss from the fire is more than $400,000.

They also believe the fire started in the living room of the house, but the cause remains under investigation.

Crews from Boone and Watauga County worked the scene for more than 5 hours.