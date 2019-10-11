Introducing Trail Team 11

(WJHL)- News Channel 11 is excited to share our newest digital initiative: Trail Team 11.

Our goal is simple – to provide information about local hikes and the trails.

Photo: B. Stack/WJHL

To begin, check out Sydney on the Trails to head out hiking with Sydney Kessler as she experiences the beauty of our mountains for the first time.

Photo: WJHL

We look to be adding more to the Trail Team 11 page in the near future.

Trail Notes are stories about hikes, including both obstacles on the trails and overlooks not to be missed.

Are you ready to hit the local trails? Hike with @SydneyWJHL and watch our new digital series 'Trail Team 11' on our website as we discover outdoor adventures right here in our region! Get started here: https://t.co/osjijGi0dQ pic.twitter.com/IXogkdhE5z — WJHL (@WJHL11) October 7, 2019

In the meantime, you can check it out here.

