Dr. Marshall Jewett with Local Orthodontics, shares with us some new technologies involving 3-D custom printed braces, and he introduces us to “Local Remote”, a way to cut down on office visits by doing self-scans of your teeth on your cell phone! Local Orthodontics is also offering $500 off a comprehensive treatment if you mention that you saw today’s segment on Daytime TriCities!

For more information call 423-524-9202 or go to the Local Orthodontics website