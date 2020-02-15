WATCH: Polar bear cub prepares for visitors

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The U.S. government on Friday issued a travel ban Sri Lanka's army chief, saying there is “credible information of his involvement” in human rights violations during the final phase of the island nation's civil war that ended 11 years ago, Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo said.

The army chief, Shavendra Silva, and his immediate family members are now prohibited from traveling to the U.S. in a ban that was quickly denounced by Sri Lanka's government, which said “there were no substantiated or proven allegations of human rights violations" committed by Silva.