WATCH: Polar bear cub prepares for visitors

(CBS) A polar bear cub at Schönbrunn Zoo in Vienna is ready to see visitors.

The cub will officially debut to the public on Friday.

The zoo said the 3-month-old cub had a “dress rehearsal” Thursday, exploring its enclosure for the press.

