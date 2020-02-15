WATCH: Polar bear cub prepares for visitors

(CBS) A polar bear cub at Schönbrunn Zoo in Vienna is ready to see visitors.
The cub will officially debut to the public on Friday.
The zoo said the 3-month-old cub had a “dress rehearsal” Thursday, exploring its enclosure for the press.
