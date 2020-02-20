1  of  2
Breaking News
Tennessee executes Nicholas Sutton by electric chair Ex-boyfriend of missing girl’s mother says he never saw the child, AMBER Alert still active
1  of  48
Closings & Delays
Ashley Academy Avery County, NC Schools Bristol, VA Schools Buchanan County, VA Schools Carter County, TN Schools Central Baptist Preschool Children's Center & Small Miracles of Greeneville Christian Life Academy Cocke County, TN Schools Dickenson County, VA Schools Early Learning Center, FUMC Elizabethton City Schools First Christian Preschool Grayson County, VA Schools Greene County, TN Schools Greeneville City Schools Hancock County, TN Schools Hawkins County, TN Schools Johnson City Parks and Recreation Johnson City, TN Schools Johnson County, TN Schools Lee County, VA Schools Lees-McRae College Mayland Community College Mitchell County, NC Schools Mountain Empire Community College Mountain View Baptist Daycare & Learning Center Munsey Preschool NET-TRANS Norton, VA City Schools Providence Academy Rogersville City School Scott County, VA Schools Simmons Ridge Children's Academy Smyth County, VA Schools St. Anne Catholic School St. Marys Catholic School Sullivan County, TN Schools The Learning Center - Castlewood Towering Oaks Christian School Tri-Cities Christian School Tusculum University Unicoi County, TN Schools Washington County, TN Schools Washington County, VA Schools Wesley Memorial Preschool Westminster Kids Early Learning Program Wise County, VA Schools

Venezuelan police search home of detained uncle of Guaidó

International

by: SCOTT SMITH, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Lawyer Joel Garcia, who represents Juan Jose Marquez, the jailed uncle of opposition leader Juan Guaido, speaks to the press outside the building where his client’s family lives, where a vehicle from the military police (DGCIM) sits parked outside in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday Feb. 20, 2020. Marquez was arrested one week ago on suspicion of bringing explosives into Venezuela on the same flight as Guaido. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó said military police raided the home of his uncle early Thursday, a week after the relative was arrested on his return with Guaidó to Venezuela.

On Twitter, Guaidó described the search of Juan José Márquez’s home as another act of persecution by a “cowardly dictatorship” that will not deter the opposition movement.

An Associated Press journalist saw a police vehicle parked in front of the Caracas apartment building where Márquez lives. An officer in a black mask later drove off in the vehicle.

Marquez’s small children were inside the home at the time of the police raid, said his attorney, Joel García.

Márquez traveled to Venezuela with Guaidó, who had completed an international tour in which he sought support for the opposition’s campaign to oust President Nicolás Maduro.

Márquez was promptly arrested and accused of transporting explosives, an allegation that Guaidó has dismissed as absurd.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss