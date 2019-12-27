Trump scene cut from ‘Home Alone 2’ by Canadian network

CANADA (CNN) – Movie scenes get cut for all sorts of reasons, but some are arguing this move was political.

President Donald Trump’s seven-second cameo in the holiday classic “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” was left on the editing room floor by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

The president appeared to joke on Twitter about the move, tweeting that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was behind the edit, followed by a joke that the movie wouldn’t be the same without him.

I guess Justin T doesn’t much like my making him pay up on NATO or Trade! https://t.co/sndS7YvIGR — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2019

The movie will never be the same! (just kidding) https://t.co/FogquK1ei7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2019

CBC said the scene was cut in 2014, before Trump even announced his candidacy for president.

CBC went on to say it wasn’t the only scene slashed from the movie: “Kevin Going Swimming” and “The Turtle Dove Exchange” also got edited out, according to the network.

The reason? Time.

Trudeau’s office didn’t comment.