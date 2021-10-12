Train hits, kills 3 people thought to be sleeping migrants

Bodies are covered with blankets after a train accident in Ciboure, near Saint Jean de Luz, southwestern France, Tuesday, Oct.12, 2021. A train hit and killed three people and seriously injured another person in southwestern France on Tuesday morning. A local mayor said the victims were thought to be migrants who were resting on the tracks. (AP Photo/Bob Edme)

PARIS (AP) — A train hit and killed three people and seriously injured another person in southwestern France on Tuesday morning. A local mayor said the victims were thought to be migrants who were resting on the tracks.

The train was on a line that links the seaside resort town of Hendaye, on France’s border with Spain, and the city of Bordeaux, the national railway company SNCF said. The collision occurred at around 5:30 a.m., striking four people who were on the tracks, it said.

The victims were thought to be migrants “who were sleeping or were lying … on the railway line,” said Eneko Aldana-Douat, mayor of Ciboure, near the crash site.

He said it’s not unusual to see migrants in that region near the border.