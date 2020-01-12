Ticket change in Tehran saves Ukrainian’s life

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) – A Ukrainian political analyst who was visiting Iran’s capital decided to stay another day for sightseeing. The decision saved his life.

His original plan would have put him on the flight that Iran shot down by mistake last week.

Once he heard of the catastrophe, he scrambled to figure out a way to tell his mother he was still alive.

Andrey Buzarov told The Associated Press on Sunday that he struggled to contact her because even though she uses Facebook, the site is blocked in Iran.

He eventually got a message out, he said, “and then she calmed down.” Buzarov was able to return to Ukraine on Friday.