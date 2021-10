ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) - The man who was shot after police say he allegedly drove his truck toward a police officer in Rogersville on Friday, Oct. 1 has died.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Buster Lee Carpenter, 32, was shot after authorities say he failed to stop for police, reversed his car into a police cruiser and then drove towards a police officer in Rogersville, Tenn.