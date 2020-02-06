1  of  3
Sweden mine blaze injures at least 2

International
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A fire at a mine in Sweden left at least two people slightly injured on Thursday, authorities said.

The blaze broke out at the Garpenberg mine in the Dalarna region north of Stockholm while 130 people were working there, officials said.

The workers followed emergency procedures and sought refuge in an underground shelter, said Jenny Gotthardsson of the Boliden company that runs the mine. All the workers are accounted for.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but a machine 850 meters (nearly 2,800 feet) underground began to spew smoke before the blaze erupted. The fire was later extinguished.

The mine is located in Hedemora, about 170 kilometers (105 miles) north of Stockholm. The company says it focuses on mineral deposits containing zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum and silver.

