Spain: Residents told to stay indoors as fire engulfs plant

International

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MADRID (AP) — Spanish emergency services have advised residents in and around a northeastern town to stay indoors after a major fire engulfed a nearby chemical plant, sending huge flames and clouds of black smoke into the sky.

The services also tweeted Wednesday that people shouldn’t approach the area of Montornès del Vallès, where the solvent and industrial residues recycling plant is located.

The region’s firefighting department said it had sent some 30 units to try to extinguish the fire, which news reports said could be seen from afar.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

