Record set for longest spaceflight by a woman

(CNN) – NASA Astronaut Christina Koch made history Saturday. She has now broken the record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman.

Koch has been on the international space station for 289 days now, exceeding the record of Peggy Whitson who spent 288 days in space. She will stay on the station until February 2020. That timeframe will fall just shy of the longest single spaceflight by a NASA astronaut. Koch said hopes the record for the longest spaceflight by a female astronaut will be exceeded again, as soon as possible.