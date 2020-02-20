1  of  2
Police find 24 decomposed bodies at house in western Mexico

International
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in western Mexico said Thursday that the arrest of a criminal gang led to the discovery of a house that had been used to dispose of 24 bodies.

Prosecutors in Michoacán state said decomposed bodies were found in the house in Coeneo, a township west of the Michoacán state capital of Morelia.

Some of the bodies found had been dismembered and buried in the patio of the house, which was under construction.

The dead included five women and 19 men, whose ages ranged from about 20 to about 40. Many had either had their throats slashed or been decapitated.

Experts estimated the victims had been killed between four and six months ago.

