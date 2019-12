ENGLAND (CNN) – This guy just looks suspicious, check out that side-eye. So, it’s no wonder why officials in England are blaming this tortoise for causing a house fire.

On Christmas day, firefighters were called to a home in Duton Hill, Essex. 45-year-old Victor the tortoise was the only one home at the time.

The fire was put out quickly and the victor was not hurt.

Officials say the fire started when Victor knocked a heat lamp onto his bedding, which then caught on fire.