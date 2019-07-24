Last Polish inmate from 1940 transport to Auschwitz dies

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Officials at the Auschwitz Memorial say Kazimierz Albin, the last surviving inmate from the initial transport of Poles to the German Nazi camp, has died. He was 96.

Auschwitz’s press office said Wednesday that Albin died Monday. The information came from Albin’s family.

The Germans caught Albin in 1940 as he fled occupied Poland to join Polish armed forces abroad.

He was imprisoned and in June of that year put on the first transport to Auschwitz, where he became inmate number 118.

He fled in 1943 and served as head of the resistance Home Army’s small sabotage actions division in Krakow.

From 1998 he was a member of the advisory International Auschwitz Council of former inmates and historians.

The Nazis killed some 1.1 million people, mostly Jews, in Auschwitz.