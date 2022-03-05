JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After the onset of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, one local woman is trying to evacuate her family from the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

The city, which has seen intense bombardment and fighting, was home to roughly 3,000,000 people prior to Russia’s “Special Military Operation” that took the form of attacks on both military and civilian areas.

The United Nations High Commissioner on Refugees (UNHCR) has documented over one million people fleeing Ukraine since the onset of the war, most of which crossing the Polish border. The UNHCR predicts that an additional four million Ukrainians may flee as the situation unfolds.

Three people out of those four million may well be the parents and sister of Rita Gregory, who hails originally from the Donetsk region of Ukraine but has lived in the United States since 2012.

“In this situation, you really start to understand,” Rita said. “Your family really is the most important, especially when they’re far away. “

Rita said she has been in constant contact with her loved ones from the beginning of the war, despite internet outages and a 7-hour time difference. Even with information from the home front, she said it’s not easy to go about life with the fighting ongoing.

“You cannot do anything,” Rita said. “All your thoughts, everything is there. Your family, your friends. It’s like grief every day.”

As Russian forces close in and clamp down on local infrastructure — despite potentially taking mounting casualties, according to Ukrainian officials — Rita said she’s hoping her family can make it out of the city. For her family, finding the strength to leave their home and country is its own challenge.

Paul Gregory, Rita’s husband, spent several years working in Ukraine before returning to the United States. The attempts at normalcy in a war zone stuck with him in particular.

“They’re trying to work and having to do work in bomb shelters, sending emails from bomb shelters,” Paul said. “It’s surreal to think that in 2022, we’re dealing with something like this.”

Many of Rita and Paul’s friends expressed the same disbelief when they woke up to war. The decision to keep the lights off was an economical one only a few weeks ago, and now Rita says it could save their life.

“We always try to say before we go when we call her parents,” Paul said. “‘We love you, stay safe.'”

While the family works to remain together in the country, Rita said it may not be long until they flee for nations that are members of the European Union or the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Poland, an EU and NATO member, has taken in a majority of those that have already made the journey. For their own safety, Rita did not share the route or methods they may plan to use.

Once out of the line of fire, however, Rita said her family may end up applying for refuge in the United States with her. While Johnson City is far from the fighting, Paul Gregory said he’s still worried the war could hit home.

“If the world is unsafe or unstable then we can’t have much stability,” Paul said. “The last time something like this happened in Europe was 1939, and even though we tried to stay isolated from it, we were eventually sucked into world war 2. I’m not suggesting that this is going to turn into world war three but we do need to be aware that this could impact us.”