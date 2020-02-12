Breaking News
JCPD responding to overturned fuel tanker on I-26 near Eastern Star Road
1  of  10
Closings & Delays
Buchanan County, VA Schools Carter County, TN Schools Elizabethton City Schools Hawkins County, TN Schools Johnson County, TN Schools Lee County, VA Schools Rogersville City School Scott County, VA Schools Sullivan County, TN Schools Unicoi County, TN Schools
LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 6

Dutch police: Letter bomb contained extortion demand

International
Posted: / Updated:

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A letter bomb that detonated Wednesday in an Amsterdam mail sorting center was sent by an extortionist who is demanding payment in bitcoins, police said. Nobody was injured when the package went off in the mail sorting office.

A half hour later, another letter bomb went off in the southern city of Kerkrade, also without injuring anybody. In both cases, police said that staff reported a hiss when the letter was opened followed by a bang.

Amsterdam police said in a statement that they are taking into account the possibility that the letters are linked to a string of letter bombs and warning letters sent to businesses last month. None of those devices detonated.

There have been no arrests announced in the investigation.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss