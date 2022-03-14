JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health CEO and President Alan Levine announced Monday that the healthcare system will donate supplies to the front lines of Ukraine’s defense.

According to a tweet thread from Levine, medical supplies and medicine will be donated to the Ukrainian war effort in hopes that the material support will “get quickly to the front lines where they are needed.”

“The images we at @BalladHealth see of hospitals for women and children being bombed in Ukraine, the knowledge that sick children – some with cancer and other life-threatening illness – can’t receive basic health care and comfort care,” Levine said. “The fact that badly needed doctors and nurses are being killed, and the sight of families and the elderly fleeing their homes as they are shot and bombed is too much to watch without taking some action.”

Levine’s statements are currently the only details regarding the donation, and a Ballad Health media spokesperson shared his statement with News Channel 11 when asked for more details on the efforts.

For those that want to contribute alongside the system, Levine said individual donations to causes on the ground are best.

“We certainly encourage anyone who feels similarly to donate to the Red Cross, Samaritan’s Purse or any organization they feel confident will get their resources to where they will do the most good,” Levine said.