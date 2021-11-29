Bryan Adams unveils Pirelli calendar from COVID quarantine

FILE – Canadian rock star Bryan Adams poses during the opening of his photo exhibition in Duesseldorf, Germany, on Feb. 1, 2013. Bryan Adams took a break Monday from his coronavirus quarantine in Milan to virtually unveil the 2022 Pirelli Calendar that he shot featuring fellow musicians including Iggy Pop, Cher and Jennifer Hudson. Adams tested positive for the virus on Thursday after arriving in Milan for events surrounding the release of the famed Pirelli calendar after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

MILAN (AP) — Bryan Adams took a break Monday from his coronavirus quarantine in Milan to virtually unveil the 2022 Pirelli Calendar that he shot featuring fellow musicians including Iggy Pop, Cher and Jennifer Hudson.

Adams tested positive for the virus on Thursday after arriving in Milan for events surrounding the release of the famed Pirelli calendar after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The Canadian rocker who has enjoyed a parallel career as a photographer has been keeping fans informed on his progress on social media, including receiving an anti-thrombosis shot as a precaution.

“It’s been interesting launch. It wasn’t how I expected it to be. I certainly didn’t expect to have COVID the weekend of the launch. It just the way it is,” Adams told a virtual press conference. “Pirelli has been so kind taking care of me at the hotel. I am really looked after. And thanks to everybody for the well-wishes. It is really appreciated.”

The calendar is dubbed “On the Road,’’ referring both to Pirelli’s heritage as a tiremaker about to celebrate 150 years and the life of touring musicians.

Iggy Pop, the 74-year-old punk legend, appears as if a molten, painted face and chest in silver, while Cher is photographed in a dressing room, leaning pensively against a mirror.

“All of them are very unique and interesting artists and have their own individual style,’’ Adams said. “When you get into their world, you are really just there to observe their creating their persona.”

American musician and singer St. Vincent has the honor of being the calendar’s cover, shown with a guitar pick with the Pirelli logo on her tongue.

“I think the image on the cover will be remembered as one of the iconic Pirelli images,’’ Adams said.