Blind man leads climbers up a sea stack in Scotland

ORKNEY ARCHIPELAGO, United Kingdom (CNN) – Climbing a huge sea stack above the crashing ocean waves is difficult enough, but imagine doing it blind.

Briton Jesse Dufton has just 1 percent of his vision but he became the first blind person to lead a climb up Old Man of Hoy sea stack in the Orkney Islands off the Scottish coast.

The first man to climb up the column was mountaineer Chris Bonington in 1966 and a number of blind climbers have followed sighted partners on the famous route since but have never led it.

Dufton led his sighted fiancee Molly Thompson during a seven-hour scale up the extremely severe rated east face route.

Dufton says the tactile nature of climbing is meditative to him.