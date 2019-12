ENGLAND (WJHL) – A heart-warming story across the pond in England has gone viral showing a four-month-old hearing sound for the first time.

Meet Georgina.

Her father says he and his wife learned about her hearing difficulties as a newborn. She was referred to an audiologist, who diagnosed her with severe deafness and suggested hearing aids.

They took the advice and 4-month-old Georgina was outfitted with hearing aids from the United Kingdom’s National Health Service about five weeks ago.